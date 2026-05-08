What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for CNTX FY2030 Earnings?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX - Free Report) - HC Wainwright dropped their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Context Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

CNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Context Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.60.

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Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.57. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 858.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 91,008 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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