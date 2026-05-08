What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for EYPT Q1 Earnings?

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals' Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $31.80.

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Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EYPT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.76. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,566.63% and a negative return on equity of 108.31%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

In other Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramiro Ribeiro sold 2,437 shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $36,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.46% of the company's stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

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