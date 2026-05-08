What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for TARS FY2027 Earnings?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' FY2028 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million.

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TARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $85.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $859,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,478.28. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $283,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 63,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,253. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,391 shares of company stock worth $5,432,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

More Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Tarsus reported ($0.16) EPS vs. consensus ($0.40) loss and revenue of $162.1M vs. $149.6M est.; management reaffirmed full‑year XDEMVY sales guidance of $670–700M and highlighted >85% YoY XDEMVY sales growth and growing prescriber adoption. Tarsus Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results beat expectations — Tarsus reported ($0.16) EPS vs. consensus ($0.40) loss and revenue of $162.1M vs. $149.6M est.; management reaffirmed full‑year XDEMVY sales guidance of $670–700M and highlighted >85% YoY XDEMVY sales growth and growing prescriber adoption. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum & pipeline — management noted expanding weekly prescribing of XDEMVY and has initiated a Phase 2 trial (Calliope) for TP‑05 (Lyme prevention) with topline expected H1 2027, supporting longer‑term upside if clinical progress continues. Business Achievements & Pipeline Note

Product momentum & pipeline — management noted expanding weekly prescribing of XDEMVY and has initiated a Phase 2 trial (Calliope) for TP‑05 (Lyme prevention) with topline expected H1 2027, supporting longer‑term upside if clinical progress continues. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — management will participate in upcoming investor conferences (increases visibility and may drive future analyst coverage/liquidity). Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investor outreach — management will participate in upcoming investor conferences (increases visibility and may drive future analyst coverage/liquidity). Negative Sentiment: Near‑term earnings cuts from Lifesci Capital — Lifesci lowered Q1, Q2 and Q3 2026 EPS and cut FY2026 from ($0.66) to ($0.98), raising short‑term downside risk and signaling slower margin progress than previously modeled (Lifesci still rates the stock Strong‑Buy).

Near‑term earnings cuts from Lifesci Capital — Lifesci lowered Q1, Q2 and Q3 2026 EPS and cut FY2026 from ($0.66) to ($0.98), raising short‑term downside risk and signaling slower margin progress than previously modeled (Lifesci still rates the stock Strong‑Buy). Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright adjustments — HC Wainwright kept a Buy and $88 PT but trimmed FY2027–FY2030 estimates modestly and made mixed changes to quarterly estimates; the revisions reduce some near‑to‑midterm upside in sell‑side models.

HC Wainwright adjustments — HC Wainwright kept a Buy and $88 PT but trimmed FY2027–FY2030 estimates modestly and made mixed changes to quarterly estimates; the revisions reduce some near‑to‑midterm upside in sell‑side models. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction context — despite the beat, shares are trading below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and analyst estimate dispersion (strong long‑term forecasts vs. near‑term cuts) may keep volatility elevated.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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