What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for Evotec Q1 Earnings?

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Free Report) - HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Evotec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec's current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter.

Get Evotec alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evotec from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVO

Evotec Stock Performance

EVO stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Evotec has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Evotec by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Evotec during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company's stock.

More Evotec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Evotec this week:

About Evotec

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evotec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evotec wasn't on the list.

While Evotec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here