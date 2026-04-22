What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for MeiraGTx Q1 Earnings?

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of MeiraGTx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for MeiraGTx's current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MeiraGTx's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MeiraGTx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGTX

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $828.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.27. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $75.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 140.31% and a negative return on equity of 1,065.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,626,103 shares of the company's stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,175,331 shares of the company's stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,880 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,034,578 shares of the company's stock worth $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 604,121 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 789,702 shares of the company's stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 56,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $572,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 971,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,929,036.60. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 27,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $258,906.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 668,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,206.80. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,647. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More MeiraGTx News

Here are the key news stories impacting MeiraGTx this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright revised several multi‑quarter and full‑year forecasts, raising Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS views and nudging FY2026 less negative (from ($2.43) to ($2.37)). The firm also issued a positive FY2027 outlook (EPS $0.32) and a Q4 2027 estimate of $2.08 — signaling a path toward profitability that can support higher valuation expectations. Read More.

HC Wainwright revised several multi‑quarter and full‑year forecasts, raising Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS views and nudging FY2026 less negative (from ($2.43) to ($2.37)). The firm also issued a positive FY2027 outlook (EPS $0.32) and a Q4 2027 estimate of $2.08 — signaling a path toward profitability that can support higher valuation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shares jumped on above‑average volume in the latest session (Zacks flagged a ~6.8% surge), which can attract momentum buyers and short‑term traders following the analyst revisions and recent strong quarter. Read More.

Shares jumped on above‑average volume in the latest session (Zacks flagged a ~6.8% surge), which can attract momentum buyers and short‑term traders following the analyst revisions and recent strong quarter. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Richard Giroux sold 56,000 shares at an average $10.22 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; he still holds a large stake. Because the sale was planned and disclosed, it’s less a governance red flag but may still be viewed by some as profit‑taking. Read More.

CFO Richard Giroux sold 56,000 shares at an average $10.22 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; he still holds a large stake. Because the sale was planned and disclosed, it’s less a governance red flag but may still be viewed by some as profit‑taking. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is meaningful (~67.5%) and a mix of recent incremental buys by several funds was reported — that can stabilize trading but also concentrate risk among large holders. Read More.

Institutional ownership is meaningful (~67.5%) and a mix of recent incremental buys by several funds was reported — that can stabilize trading but also concentrate risk among large holders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near‑term 2026 quarter estimates for Q1 and Q2 (small downgrades to Q1: ($0.61) → $0.64); Q2: ($0.59 → ($0.60)), indicating continued near‑term losses and operational headwinds that could pressure sentiment if guidance or cash‑flow visibility doesn’t improve. Read More.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Founded in 2014 as an outgrowth of research at University College London, the company focuses on leveraging adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver functional genes to target tissues. MeiraGTx's pipeline spans ocular, central nervous system and systemic indications, addressing conditions such as inherited retinal dystrophies and neurodegenerative disorders that currently lack effective therapies.

The company's lead programs include AAV-based candidates designed to restore or replace defective genes underlying rare retinal diseases and to modulate cellular pathways in neurological disorders.

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