What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for uniQure Q1 Earnings?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure's current full-year earnings is ($3.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million.

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QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.83.

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uniQure Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of QURE opened at $22.82 on Thursday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,108 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $65,673,000 after buying an additional 152,417 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 738,897 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $6,281,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3,935.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $23,760,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,823.86. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $132,103.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,985,561.48. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,396 shares of company stock worth $722,734. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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