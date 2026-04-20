What is KeyCorp's Estimate for PRIM FY2026 Earnings?

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the year.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRIM. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $138.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Price Performance

NYSE PRIM opened at $166.29 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $174.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Primoris Services's payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,361,000 after acquiring an additional 466,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,488 shares of the company's stock worth $249,866,000 after acquiring an additional 728,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,958,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,067,000 after purchasing an additional 211,096 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,746,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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