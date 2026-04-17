What is KeyCorp's Forecast for KBR FY2026 Earnings?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will earn $4.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KBR's current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.50.

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KBR Stock Down 0.0%

KBR opened at $36.69 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $110,494,000 after buying an additional 2,128,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,611.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,327 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $93,366,000 after buying an additional 1,858,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,785,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $54,038,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,411,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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