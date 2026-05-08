What is Lifesci Capital's Forecast for Surrozen Q1 Earnings?

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Surrozen in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Surrozen's current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Surrozen's Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

SRZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Surrozen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Surrozen in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.00.

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Surrozen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $353.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($11.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($10.56). The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Surrozen had a negative net margin of 4,810.50% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig C. Parker sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $150,784.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,711.49. This trade represents a 21.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Li sold 1,584 shares of Surrozen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $52,794.72. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $573,809.28. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 189,734 shares of company stock worth $4,677,729 and sold 8,144 shares worth $271,440. Company insiders own 31.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Surrozen by 557.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 611,497 shares in the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new stake in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at $9,764,000. Kalehua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth $8,705,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 470,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 119,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company's stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

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