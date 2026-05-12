What is Maxim Group's Estimate for Innodata Q2 Earnings?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Maxim Group cut their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Innodata in a report issued on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group analyst A. Klee now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Innodata's current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Maxim Group also issued estimates for Innodata's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

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Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reissued a "top pick" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INOD

Innodata Stock Up 22.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Innodata has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innodata by 1,567.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Innodata

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Innodata’s Q1 results, with revenue jumping 54% year over year to a record $90.1 million and management raising full-year growth guidance again, reinforcing the view that demand from hyperscalers remains strong. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Innodata’s Q1 results, with revenue jumping 54% year over year to a record $90.1 million and management raising full-year growth guidance again, reinforcing the view that demand from hyperscalers remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Investors also appeared encouraged by the company’s earnings beat, with reports noting profits nearly doubled and the stock reaching an all-time high after the results, suggesting momentum traders may still be supporting the shares. Article Title

Investors also appeared encouraged by the company’s earnings beat, with reports noting profits nearly doubled and the stock reaching an all-time high after the results, suggesting momentum traders may still be supporting the shares. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed elevated demand for bullish call exposure, which can indicate traders are positioning for continued upside in INOD. Article Title

Unusual options activity showed elevated demand for bullish call exposure, which can indicate traders are positioning for continued upside in INOD. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in borrowable shares, so this update does not appear to be a major driver of the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in borrowable shares, so this update does not appear to be a major driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group cut its EPS forecasts for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2027, signaling some concern that earnings growth may moderate after the recent surge in performance.

Maxim Group cut its EPS forecasts for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2027, signaling some concern that earnings growth may moderate after the recent surge in performance. Negative Sentiment: The stock may also be cooling off after its sharp run-up, as investors digest whether the strong Q1 beat can sustain the current valuation. Article Title

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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