What is Noble Financial's Estimate for SGC FY2026 Earnings?

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC - Free Report) - Analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies' current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.67.

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Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $140.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.660 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Superior Group of Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,049 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,303 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company's stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

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