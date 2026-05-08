What is Noble Financial's Forecast for Ocugen Q2 Earnings?

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Ocugen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Ocugen's current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Ocugen's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 2,626.38% and a negative net margin of 1,192.18%.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCGN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ocugen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.75.

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Ocugen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.30. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,223,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 450,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,396,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ocugen by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,849,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocugen by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,978,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 142,050 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

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