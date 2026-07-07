What is Northland Securities' Estimate for ALTG Q2 Earnings?

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group's current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALTG

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.73. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.18 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3,253.61% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,434 shares of the company's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 870,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 179,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 46,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company's stock.

More Alta Equipment Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alta Equipment Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, indicating a slightly better long-term outlook for Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group analyst estimate updates

Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, indicating a slightly better long-term outlook for Alta Equipment Group. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS forecasts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, but the estimates still remain negative, so the revisions are incremental rather than transformative. Alta Equipment Group analyst estimate updates

The firm also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS forecasts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, but the estimates still remain negative, so the revisions are incremental rather than transformative. Neutral Sentiment: Northland lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, showing that the near-term earnings picture is still challenged despite some later-period improvements. Alta Equipment Group analyst estimate updates

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc NYSE: ALTG is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alta Equipment Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alta Equipment Group wasn't on the list.

While Alta Equipment Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here