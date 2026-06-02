What is Northland Securities' Estimate for AUR Q2 Earnings?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Aurora Innovation in a report issued on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurora Innovation's current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Aurora Innovation's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 20,775.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AUR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.70 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 59,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 9.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,046,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 66.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,202,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $8,741,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock worth $54,295,119. Insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Aurora Innovation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aurora Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aurora said its driverless trucks have logged 280,000 autonomous miles on the Dallas-to-Houston route, completing 1,400 loads with a 100% on-time record and no human in the cab, reinforcing progress toward commercial autonomy. Article Title

Aurora said its driverless trucks have logged 280,000 autonomous miles on the Dallas-to-Houston route, completing 1,400 loads with a 100% on-time record and no human in the cab, reinforcing progress toward commercial autonomy. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on Aurora Innovation, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside despite ongoing losses.

Northland Securities reiterated an rating and a on Aurora Innovation, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside despite ongoing losses. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s updated forecasts still call for Aurora to remain unprofitable through FY2029, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.59) , which underscores execution risk and the need for commercial scaling.

Northland’s updated forecasts still call for Aurora to remain unprofitable through FY2029, with EPS estimates ranging from to , which underscores execution risk and the need for commercial scaling. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s FY2026 EPS estimate of ($0.48) is only slightly below the current consensus of ($0.46), suggesting the latest analyst update was mostly a refinement of expectations rather than a major change in outlook.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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