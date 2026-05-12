What is Northland Securities' Forecast for Gevo Q2 Earnings?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Gevo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo's current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Gevo's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gevo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.58.

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Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 76,538 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In other news, insider Lindsay Clinton Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,619.49. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize sold 107,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $249,543.00. Following the sale, the director owned 281,226 shares in the company, valued at $655,256.58. The trade was a 27.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,547 shares of company stock worth $702,348. Insiders own 7.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Gevo

Here are the key news stories impacting Gevo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities kept an Outperform rating on Gevo and maintained a $3.50 price target , suggesting one analyst still sees meaningful upside despite cutting estimates.

Northland Securities kept an rating on Gevo and maintained a , suggesting one analyst still sees meaningful upside despite cutting estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to model negative earnings for Gevo in 2026, with estimates around ($0.08) to ($0.10) per share for the full year, reflecting ongoing losses rather than a near-term turnaround.

Analysts continue to model for Gevo in 2026, with estimates around for the full year, reflecting ongoing losses rather than a near-term turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 EPS forecasts, trimming quarterly expectations to roughly ($0.02) per share , which points to softer short-term profitability. Northland Securities estimate cuts

Northland Securities lowered its EPS forecasts, trimming quarterly expectations to roughly , which points to softer short-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also cut its projections, including FY2026 , FY2027 , FY2028 , FY2029 , and FY2030 earnings estimates, indicating a more bearish long-term outlook for Gevo’s earnings power. HC Wainwright estimate cuts

HC Wainwright also cut its projections, including , , , , and earnings estimates, indicating a more bearish long-term outlook for Gevo’s earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results also disappointed, with Gevo reporting a wider-than-expected loss and lower revenue versus consensus, which likely contributed to the analysts’ subsequent cuts.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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