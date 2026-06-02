What is Northland Securities' Forecast for MEC Q4 Earnings?

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering's current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.18 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEC. Zacks Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.75.

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Mayville Engineering Stock Up 14.7%

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. 22NW LP grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 157.2% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 399,890 shares of the company's stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 110.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 212,688 shares of the company's stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 111,550 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 624,307 shares of the company's stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,552 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 86.8% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 177,659 shares of the company's stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 82,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mayville Engineering

In related news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 86,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,261,220. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 21,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $565,170.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,106,974.91. This trade represents a 12.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,994 shares of company stock worth $1,354,295. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

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