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What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Canfor FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Canfor logo with Basic Materials background
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Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Scotiabank has a "Hold" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Canfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CFP

Canfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$10.86 and a 1-year high of C$16.08. The business's 50 day moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.91.

Canfor (TSE:CFP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corp is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor Corp produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. Canfor Corp has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns, approximately, a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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