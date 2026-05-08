What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Methanex FY2026 Earnings?

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX - Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.11. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex's FY2027 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.

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MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Methanex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

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Methanex Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MX stock opened at C$83.80 on Friday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$43.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Methanex news, insider Mark Allard sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.00, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,604 shares in the company, valued at C$1,427,944. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. Also, insider Sergio Almarza sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.06, for a total value of C$387,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$995,714.20. This trade represents a 28.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $645,510 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

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