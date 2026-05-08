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What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Methanex FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Methanex logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson cut Methanex's FY2026 EPS estimate to $10.37 from $12.11 and sees FY2027 EPS at $7.90, versus the consensus current full-year estimate of $5.95 per share.
  • Methanex reported a quarterly loss of C($0.19) per share with a negative return on equity (1.84%) and a negative net margin (1.26%), despite C$1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • Several brokers have downgraded the stock to "hold" recently and insiders have sold 7,500 shares (~$645,510) in the past three months; the shares trade around C$83.80 with a market cap of C$6.48 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX - Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.11. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex's FY2027 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Methanex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Methanex

Methanex Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MX stock opened at C$83.80 on Friday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$43.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Methanex news, insider Mark Allard sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.00, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,604 shares in the company, valued at C$1,427,944. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. Also, insider Sergio Almarza sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.06, for a total value of C$387,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$995,714.20. This trade represents a 28.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $645,510 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Methanex (TSE:MX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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