What is Scotiabank's Estimate for OTCMKTS:YARIY Q2 Earnings?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Yara International ASA in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA's current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA's FY2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YARIY. Zacks Research raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Yara International ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Arctic Securiti raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Yara International ASA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of YARIY opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.59. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.58%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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