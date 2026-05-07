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What is Scotiabank's Estimate for TSE:DPM FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Dundee Precious Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Dundee Precious Metals to $4.88 from $4.93 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable with a consensus Buy rating and a consensus price target of C$56.11 after multiple firms raised their targets.
  • Dundee Precious Metals has a market cap of C$10.40 billion, produces about 200,000 ounces of gold annually and held roughly $763 million in net cash as of March 2025.
  • Interested in Dundee Precious Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$56.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$18.19 and a 12 month high of C$60.13.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$431.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 42.07%.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total transaction of C$385,084.20. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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