What is Scotiabank's Estimate for TSE:DPM FY2027 Earnings?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

DPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$56.11.

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Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$46.51 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.94. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$18.43 and a 1 year high of C$60.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$431.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total transaction of C$385,084.20. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

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