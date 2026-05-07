What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TC Energy FY2026 Earnings?

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Free Report) NYSE: TRP - Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.88. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for TC Energy's FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday. TD increased their target price on TC Energy from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$87.46.

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TC Energy Trading Down 1.0%

TC Energy stock opened at C$89.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$63.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, insider Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 25,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.73, for a total transaction of C$2,248,595.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,490 shares in the company, valued at C$1,640,617.70. This represents a 57.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

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