What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TSE:AEM FY2027 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Free Report) NYSE: AEM - Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.54. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$321.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$324.20.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$259.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$288.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$265.00. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$144.21 and a 52-week high of C$348.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$4.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total transaction of C$1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$9,728,110. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines's payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

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