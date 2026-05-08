What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TSE:TVK FY2026 Earnings?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for TerraVest Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.89. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries' current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries' FY2027 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$408.35 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

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Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$187.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TSE TVK opened at C$127.52 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$115.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$176.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company's operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

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