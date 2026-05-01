What is Sidoti's Forecast for Federal Signal Q3 Earnings?

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal's current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Federal Signal's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSS. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.5%

Federal Signal stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 140.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Trending Headlines about Federal Signal

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — $1.18 EPS vs. $0.89 consensus and $625.6M revenue vs. ~$579.9M — and management raised FY2026 guidance to $4.80–$5.05 and lifted Safety & Security Group (SSG) EBITDA margin targets, supporting higher earnings visibility. Federal Signal Reports First Quarter Results

Q1 results materially beat expectations — $1.18 EPS vs. $0.89 consensus and $625.6M revenue vs. ~$579.9M — and management raised FY2026 guidance to $4.80–$5.05 and lifted Safety & Security Group (SSG) EBITDA margin targets, supporting higher earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti updated its model upward across several periods — raising FY2026 to $4.90 (from $4.65) and FY2027 to $5.32 (from $5.24) and nudging multiple quarterly estimates — which signals analysts are baking in stronger organic growth and margin improvement.

Sidoti updated its model upward across several periods — raising FY2026 to $4.90 (from $4.65) and FY2027 to $5.32 (from $5.24) and nudging multiple quarterly estimates — which signals analysts are baking in stronger organic growth and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and supporting materials are available for details on backlog, margin drivers and capital allocation (useful for modeling but no new news). FSS Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and supporting materials are available for details on backlog, margin drivers and capital allocation (useful for modeling but no new news). Negative Sentiment: One small downgrade: Sidoti trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS view to $1.39 from $1.42 — a modest pullback that may temper near‑term quarter‑by‑quarter expectations but is minor relative to the broader upgrades.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federal Signal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Signal wasn't on the list.

While Federal Signal currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here