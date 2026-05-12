What is Sidoti's Forecast for Lifetime Brands Q2 Earnings?

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT - Free Report) - Sidoti boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a report issued on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands' current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Lifetime Brands' FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

LCUT has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

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Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.58 million.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company's stock.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Lifetime Brands's payout ratio is -13.39%.

Key Stories Impacting Lifetime Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Lifetime Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Lifetime Brands to $0.78 from $0.57, implying stronger profit expectations for the current year.

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Lifetime Brands to $0.78 from $0.57, implying stronger profit expectations for the current year. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.97 from $0.70, signaling improved longer-term earnings potential for LCUT.

Sidoti also lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.97 from $0.70, signaling improved longer-term earnings potential for LCUT. Positive Sentiment: The firm increased its Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates as well, suggesting a better earnings trajectory across multiple future periods.

The firm increased its Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates as well, suggesting a better earnings trajectory across multiple future periods. Neutral Sentiment: Lifetime Brands announced it will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference on May 17-19, which keeps the company in front of investors but is not a major operational catalyst.

Lifetime Brands announced it will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference on May 17-19, which keeps the company in front of investors but is not a major operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so this likely has little direct impact on the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so this likely has little direct impact on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The stock was briefly halted under an LULD pause earlier in the day, reflecting volatility rather than a fundamental change in the business.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef'sChoice.

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