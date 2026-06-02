What is US Capital Advisors' Estimate for EPD Q2 Earnings?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.67.

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Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,918 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,702 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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