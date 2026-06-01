What is Zacks Research's Estimate for ARE Q3 Earnings?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities' current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.23.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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