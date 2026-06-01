What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Ball FY2026 Earnings?

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a report released on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Ball's current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after buying an additional 999,690 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,225,631 shares of the company's stock worth $382,742,000 after buying an additional 266,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,999,409 shares of the company's stock worth $354,605,000 after buying an additional 340,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ball by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company's stock worth $251,057,000 after buying an additional 922,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock worth $234,521,000 after buying an additional 602,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, SVP Fauze Villatoro bought 1,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $888,818.78. This represents a 12.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Ball's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Ball News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Ball to $4.53 from $4.51, suggesting slightly better expected profitability over the next couple of years.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Ball to $4.53 from $4.51, suggesting slightly better expected profitability over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.06 from $5.02 and also lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.28 from $1.26, indicating stronger long-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research increased its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.06 from $5.02 and also lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.28 from $1.26, indicating stronger long-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Ball said it will present at Wells Fargo’s 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference on June 10, 2026, which keeps the company in front of institutional investors but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Ball said it will present at Wells Fargo’s 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference on June 10, 2026, which keeps the company in front of institutional investors but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $0.99 from $1.00, a small cut that may temper enthusiasm around near-term earnings.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Further Reading

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