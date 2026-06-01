What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Delek US Q3 Earnings?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DK. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.69.

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Delek US Trading Down 0.2%

DK opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. Delek US has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $52,427,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $48,374,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Delek US by 6,300.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,269 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delek US by 1,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,059 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 934,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Delek US by 1,173.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 954,900 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 879,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,025.20. This represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 251,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,338,932.24. The trade was a 16.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,442 in the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is presently -112.09%.

Key Stories Impacting Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Delek US across several periods, including FY2026, Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling better expected fundamentals and potentially supporting the stock. Delek US Holdings, Inc. NYSE: DK free report

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Delek US across several periods, including FY2026, Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling better expected fundamentals and potentially supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Delek US as one of the better oil stocks to own amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, pointing to the company’s cash-flow improvement efforts and the benefit of stronger energy-market sentiment. Insider Monkey article on DK

A separate article highlighted Delek US as one of the better oil stocks to own amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, pointing to the company’s cash-flow improvement efforts and the benefit of stronger energy-market sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: One note from Zacks Research downgraded Delek US from strong-buy to hold, which introduces some caution and may limit upside despite the stronger earnings revisions. Zacks Research downgrade

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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