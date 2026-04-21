What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Acuity Q3 Earnings?

Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Acuity's current full-year earnings is $18.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity's Q4 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $20.07 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $21.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Acuity from $342.00 to $295.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Acuity from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.17.

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Acuity Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:AYI opened at $296.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $380.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Acuity during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,678 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 981.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,301 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In other news, Director Laura O'shaughnessy purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $282.98 per share, with a total value of $282,980.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,350.78. This trade represents a 47.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.23, for a total value of $1,538,110.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,655,557.29. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Acuity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Acuity News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Acuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped its Q3 2027 estimate slightly to $5.32 from $5.31 — a very small upward revision that signals at least some stability in that quarter’s outlook. MarketBeat AYI

Zacks bumped its Q3 2027 estimate slightly to $5.32 from $5.31 — a very small upward revision that signals at least some stability in that quarter’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks reiterated a consensus current full‑year EPS around $18.09, so while quarterly tweaks were made, headline full‑year expectations remain near prior levels. MarketBeat AYI

Zacks reiterated a consensus current full‑year EPS around $18.09, so while quarterly tweaks were made, headline full‑year expectations remain near prior levels. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term quarter downgrades: Q3 2026 cut to $4.91 (from $5.04), Q4 2026 to $5.23 (from $5.30), Q1 2027 to $4.77 (from $4.80), and Q2 2027 to $4.40 (from $4.69). These downward revisions could pressure expectations for upcoming results. MarketBeat AYI

Near‑term quarter downgrades: Q3 2026 cut to $4.91 (from $5.04), Q4 2026 to $5.23 (from $5.30), Q1 2027 to $4.77 (from $4.80), and Q2 2027 to $4.40 (from $4.69). These downward revisions could pressure expectations for upcoming results. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal‑year cuts: FY2026 was trimmed to $18.33 (from $18.53), FY2027 to $20.07 (from $20.37), and FY2028 to $21.77 (from $22.21). These reductions modestly lower Acuity’s multi‑year growth profile. MarketBeat AYI

Fiscal‑year cuts: FY2026 was trimmed to $18.33 (from $18.53), FY2027 to $20.07 (from $20.37), and FY2028 to $21.77 (from $22.21). These reductions modestly lower Acuity’s multi‑year growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term FY2028 quarter trims: Q1 2028 to $5.11 (from $5.21) and Q2 2028 to $4.76 (from $5.06). These cuts extend into the next fiscal year and suggest Zacks sees modestly slower momentum. MarketBeat AYI

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

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