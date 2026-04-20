What is Zacks Research's Forecast for AKAM FY2028 Earnings?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) - Zacks Research decreased their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $5.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies' current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.58.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,658.26. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,492.02. The trade was a 32.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,871. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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