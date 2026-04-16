What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Allegion Q1 Earnings?

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegion in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Allegion's current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion's Q3 2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS.

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ALLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $171.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.94. Allegion has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $183.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Main acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $131,523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $99,401,000 after purchasing an additional 410,346 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 328,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 817.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $750,584,000 after purchasing an additional 260,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Allegion

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up multiple near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts for Allegion — small increases to Q1, Q3 and Q4 2027 estimates and raises to FY2027 (to $9.02) and FY2028 (to $9.98). These upgrades signal modestly improved analyst expectations for revenue/profit trends and likely supported buying.

Zacks Research nudged up multiple near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts for Allegion — small increases to Q1, Q3 and Q4 2027 estimates and raises to FY2027 (to $9.02) and FY2028 (to $9.98). These upgrades signal modestly improved analyst expectations for revenue/profit trends and likely supported buying. Positive Sentiment: Evercore upgraded Allegion, providing an independent analyst catalyst that can lift sentiment and attract flows from institutional investors. Allegion NYSE: ALLE Upgraded at Evercore

Evercore upgraded Allegion, providing an independent analyst catalyst that can lift sentiment and attract flows from institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.55 quarterly dividend (payable June 30; record June 15) — a modest yield (~1.6%) that boosts income appeal and signals confidence in cash flow. Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a $0.55 quarterly dividend (payable June 30; record June 15) — a modest yield (~1.6%) that boosts income appeal and signals confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Allegion scheduled its Q1 2026 results release and investor webcast for April 28 (before market open). Upcoming results are the next material event that could confirm or reverse today’s move. Allegion Schedules Webcast to Announce 2026 First-Quarter Results

Allegion scheduled its Q1 2026 results release and investor webcast for April 28 (before market open). Upcoming results are the next material event that could confirm or reverse today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Company will showcase mission‑critical data‑center security solutions at Data Center World 2026 — a business development/market awareness event that could support future commercial wins but has limited immediate earnings impact. Allegion to Showcase Mission-Critical Data Center Solutions at Data Center World 2026

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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