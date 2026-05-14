What is Zacks Research's Forecast for CBSH FY2026 Earnings?

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares' current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $58.50 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.30.

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Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $475.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $481.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,282,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $58,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,690,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $768,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,943,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $193,999,000 after purchasing an additional 894,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kim L. Jakovich sold 949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $48,826.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $655,524.45. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret M. Rowe sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $44,505.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,803.98. This represents a 13.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Commerce Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Commerce Bancshares News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Commerce Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.07 from $3.97, suggesting slightly better near-term earnings power for Commerce Bancshares. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.07 from $3.97, suggesting slightly better near-term earnings power for Commerce Bancshares. Positive Sentiment: The company announced Visa accepted its tender of 411,723 Class B-2 shares and that it is repositioning its investment securities portfolio, a move aimed at improving net interest income over the coming quarters. Article Title

The company announced Visa accepted its tender of 411,723 Class B-2 shares and that it is repositioning its investment securities portfolio, a move aimed at improving net interest income over the coming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $57 from $56, while keeping a Market Perform rating, which signals modest upside but no major change in sentiment. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $57 from $56, while keeping a Market Perform rating, which signals modest upside but no major change in sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted select forward estimates, including Q4 2026 and Q4 2027, but maintained a Hold rating, keeping the overall analyst view cautious. Article Title

Zacks Research also lifted select forward estimates, including Q4 2026 and Q4 2027, but maintained a Hold rating, keeping the overall analyst view cautious. Negative Sentiment: Several longer-dated earnings estimates were trimmed, including Q1 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2027, and FY2028, which may be pressuring the stock by tempering longer-term growth expectations. Article Title

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company's commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

See Also

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