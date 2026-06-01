What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Cimpress Q1 Earnings?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress' current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimpress presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.50.

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Cimpress Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.40. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $886.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,907 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,713,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $271,063,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,049 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,419 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $2,403,937.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,099.57. The trade was a 44.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,895.04. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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