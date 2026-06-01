What is Zacks Research's Forecast for CRL FY2028 Earnings?

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $13.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.13. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International's current full-year earnings is $11.04 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $208.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CRL opened at $181.06 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $132.58 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $169.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,706 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,316 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles River Laboratories International

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles River Laboratories International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Charles River Laboratories International to $10.91 from $10.79, implying slightly better near-term earnings power.

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Charles River Laboratories International to $10.91 from $10.79, implying slightly better near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted FY2027 EPS forecasts to $12.11 from $11.62 and raised several quarterly estimates, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a more optimistic longer-term outlook.

The firm also lifted FY2027 EPS forecasts to $12.11 from $11.62 and raised several quarterly estimates, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a more optimistic longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026 earnings estimates as well, suggesting momentum may be improving across the next several reporting periods.

Zacks Research raised Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026 earnings estimates as well, suggesting momentum may be improving across the next several reporting periods. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with the stock previously noted as having a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with the stock previously noted as having a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary also pointed to a 5% share-price surge earlier this week, adding to already positive trading momentum.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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