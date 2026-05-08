What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Dover Q2 Earnings?

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Dover's current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dover from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.36.

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Dover Stock Down 2.8%

Dover stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Dover has a twelve month low of $158.97 and a twelve month high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 13.30%.Dover's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dover by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,544.94. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,836,407.24. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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