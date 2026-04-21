What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Palomar Q3 Earnings?

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar's current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.58 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palomar from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palomar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $161.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company's fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average is $124.22. Palomar has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $175.85.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 62,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,875. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $1,376,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,431.56. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 66,632 shares of company stock worth $8,177,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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