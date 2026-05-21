What is Zacks Research's Forecast for UDR FY2026 Earnings?

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Free Report) - Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust's current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust's Q1 2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.13.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $37.78 on Thursday. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.The business had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 118.37%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Further Reading

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