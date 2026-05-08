Whitbread (LON:WTB) Insider Shelley Roberts Buys 1,290 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) insider Shelley Roberts acquired 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,309 per share, with a total value of £29,786.10.

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Whitbread Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 88 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,410. The company's stock had a trading volume of 217,352,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,527,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,098 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,302. The stock has a market cap of £4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,417.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,600.22.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 123.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 292.02 billion for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Whitbread to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,500 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,815 to GBX 2,530 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,071.67.

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Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

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