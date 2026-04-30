Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Down 6.6% - What's Next?

Whitbread PLC - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 6,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 35,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Get Whitbread alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTBDY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on WTBDY

Whitbread Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc is a UK-based hospitality company primarily engaged in hotel and restaurant operations. Its flagship brand, Premier Inn, is one of the largest budget hotel chains in the United Kingdom, offering standardized accommodation across city centre and suburban locations. In addition to hotels, Whitbread operates a portfolio of food and beverage outlets, including family-oriented restaurants and pubs that cater to both leisure and business travellers.

The company's hotel portfolio comprises hundreds of properties in the UK, alongside an established presence in Germany and select international markets under the Premier Inn banner.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Whitbread, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whitbread wasn't on the list.

While Whitbread currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here