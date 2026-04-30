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Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Down 6.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Whitbread logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell about 6.6%, closing at $7.60 after an intraday low of $7.60, with only 6,704 shares traded—roughly 81% below the average daily volume and down from the prior close of $8.14.
  • Analysts remain generally positive: Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" and Morgan Stanley an "overweight," and consensus from six analysts is a Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • The stock is trading below both its 50-day ($8.21) and 200-day ($8.79) simple moving averages, indicating near-term momentum weakness despite the analyst support.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Whitbread PLC - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 6,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 35,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTBDY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on WTBDY

Whitbread Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc is a UK-based hospitality company primarily engaged in hotel and restaurant operations. Its flagship brand, Premier Inn, is one of the largest budget hotel chains in the United Kingdom, offering standardized accommodation across city centre and suburban locations. In addition to hotels, Whitbread operates a portfolio of food and beverage outlets, including family-oriented restaurants and pubs that cater to both leisure and business travellers.

The company's hotel portfolio comprises hundreds of properties in the UK, alongside an established presence in Germany and select international markets under the Premier Inn banner.

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