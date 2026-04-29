WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Trading Down 7.4% - Here's Why

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.3930. 191,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 884,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYFI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on WhiteFiber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Report on WYFI

WhiteFiber Stock Down 7.2%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $553.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WhiteFiber, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYFI. Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the fourth quarter worth $27,770,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its position in WhiteFiber by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,659 shares of the company's stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,177 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $9,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $9,105,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $8,382,000.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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