WhiteFiber Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WYFI)

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,789 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 266% compared to the average volume of 1,583 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYFI

WhiteFiber Trading Up 30.8%

Shares of WYFI traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. WhiteFiber has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteFiber will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteFiber

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WhiteFiber by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 457,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 184,829 shares during the period.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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