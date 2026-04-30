WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $16.3460 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

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WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. WhiteHorse Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 8,392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $59,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 267,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,907,405.28. The trade was a 3.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,000. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 47,448 shares of company stock worth $337,673 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $105,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,140 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 49,893 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 190.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WhiteHorse Finance

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation NASDAQ: WHF is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company's investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

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