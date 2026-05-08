WillScot Holdings Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

WillScot has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WillScot to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get WillScot alerts: Sign Up

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $23.30 on Friday. WillScot has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -77.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.17 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WillScot will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WillScot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WillScot wasn't on the list.

While WillScot currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here