WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $26.43. WillScot shares last traded at $27.0290, with a volume of 1,267,516 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $548.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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WillScot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. WillScot's payout ratio is currently -93.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting WillScot

Here are the key news stories impacting WillScot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered WillScot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot

Institutional Trading of WillScot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,730,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,298,000 after buying an additional 3,645,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,774,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,743,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,522,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,988,000 after buying an additional 4,250,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,489,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,368,000 after buying an additional 536,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,251,000 after buying an additional 2,117,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Trading Up 16.3%

The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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