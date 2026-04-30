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Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Wilmar International logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) gapped down before trading, opening at $28.30 from $30.26 and last trading around $27.95 — a decline of about 4.3% on light volume (2,060 shares).
  • The shares are trading below their 50‑day moving average ($29.37) but above the 200‑day average ($26.41); liquidity metrics are thin (quick ratio 0.67, current ratio 1.12) with modest leverage (debt/equity 0.29).
  • Wilmar is a Singapore‑headquartered, vertically integrated agribusiness active in palm oil, edible oils, sugar, flour milling and oleochemicals, serving both consumer and industrial markets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Wilmar International.

Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.26, but opened at $28.30. Wilmar International shares last traded at $27.9450, with a volume of 2,060 shares.

Wilmar International Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Wilmar International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilmar International Limited is a leading global agribusiness group with a diversified portfolio spanning palm oil cultivation, edible oils, sugar, flour milling, and oilseed crushing. Headquartered in Singapore, the company engages in the processing, refining, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities, serving both consumer and industrial markets. Its core products include a wide range of edible oils, specialty fats, and oleochemicals used across the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Founded in 1991 by Kuok Khoon Hong and a consortium of agricultural entrepreneurs, Wilmar International has grown through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures to establish a vertically integrated supply chain.

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