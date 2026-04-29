Wingstop Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Wingstop has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

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Wingstop Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WING traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.21. 3,783,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,408. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $142.24 and a 52-week high of $388.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.69. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $183.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Wingstop's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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