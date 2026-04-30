Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.86% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Melius Research set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.83.

Get Wingstop alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:WING traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.62. 610,695 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average of $234.24. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $142.24 and a 1-year high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Wingstop's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,465.59. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,750. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wingstop by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 54.3% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wingstop News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and operating momentum — Wingstop reported $1.18 EPS (above estimates) while delivering 17% unit growth, 97 net new openings and double‑digit adjusted EBITDA growth, supporting profitability even as comps softened. PR News Release

Q1 EPS beat and operating momentum — Wingstop reported $1.18 EPS (above estimates) while delivering 17% unit growth, 97 net new openings and double‑digit adjusted EBITDA growth, supporting profitability even as comps softened. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and buyback expansion — Wingstop declared a quarterly dividend ($0.30 per share) and expanded its share repurchase program, returning cash to shareholders which can support the stock over time. Dividend & Buyback Update

Dividend and buyback expansion — Wingstop declared a quarterly dividend ($0.30 per share) and expanded its share repurchase program, returning cash to shareholders which can support the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed but generally constructive — BTIG cut its price target from $400 to $305 while keeping a "buy" rating (still implying large upside from current levels), showing conviction despite trimming upside. BTIG / Benzinga BTIG / The Fly

Analyst views remain mixed but generally constructive — BTIG cut its price target from $400 to $305 while keeping a "buy" rating (still implying large upside from current levels), showing conviction despite trimming upside. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating with a $175 target — a modest endorsement that implies limited near-term upside from current prices. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating with a $175 target — a modest endorsement that implies limited near-term upside from current prices. Negative Sentiment: Same-store sales softness and cautious outlook pressured the stock — management flagged weaker comps/sales trends and guidance that underwhelmed investors, which drove intraday selling despite the EPS beat. Guidance/Sales Coverage

Same-store sales softness and cautious outlook pressured the stock — management flagged weaker comps/sales trends and guidance that underwhelmed investors, which drove intraday selling despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed Street expectations — Wingstop’s reported revenue was below consensus, reinforcing investor concerns about demand trends and contributing to downward pressure on the share price. Earnings / Transcript

Revenue missed Street expectations — Wingstop’s reported revenue was below consensus, reinforcing investor concerns about demand trends and contributing to downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target trims — Wells Fargo lowered its target from $225 to $200 (still "overweight"), and other firms trimmed targets; these cuts reduce implied upside and can add selling pressure. Analyst PT Updates

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wingstop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wingstop wasn't on the list.

While Wingstop currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here