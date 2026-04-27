Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $189.37, but opened at $182.81. Wingstop shares last traded at $181.8250, with a volume of 100,962 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wingstop from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Wingstop from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wingstop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $302.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Down 6.6%

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Wingstop's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,750. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,687 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,861,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,317,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,586 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 160.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 740,896 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 456,637 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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